PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County History Museum in Pineville will be opening its doors again this week.

This Friday, the McDonald County Historical Society will be celebrating the museum’s season opening.

With the opening, the museum will also be starting new hours.

Those hours include 2 PM to 6 PM on Fridays and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturdays.

If you’re from out of town and would like to make an appointment to come to the museum at another time, you can do so by calling them at (479) 659-4441.