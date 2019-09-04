McDonald County history celebration looks to inspire next generation of writers

Three Southwest Missouri organizations are encouraging the future generation of writers.

The McDonald County Historical Society, library, and the Jane Preservation Society are hosting a writing contest for children in 5th through 12th grades.

Students are encouraged to write a flash fiction story about the history of McDonald County.

Winners will receive a cash prize, depending on their place, and have their entries on display as recipients of the first-ever i-Write awards.

The entire i-Write celebration on October 12th will include a meet and greet with local authors at the library, winners honored during a reception at Pineville Elementary School, and an ice cream social at the historic courthouse.

“We want to raise up the next generation to be inspired to do the same and capture the important and unique parts of McDonald County,” explained library director Amy Wallain.

“They also want to encourage younger people,” added county Historical Society President Karen Dobbs. “I’m sure they all had mentors when they were young and this will make an example of what you can do if you put yourself out there to write a story.”

For more information about the writing contest or the writing celebration in October, you may call the McDonald County library’s Pineville office at (417)223-4489.