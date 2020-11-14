MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Historic Courthouse Museum gets the 2020 award of excellence.

This award gives special recognition to a construction industry employee who went above and beyond. The museum is in the center of Pineville’s town square and served as the county’s courthouse from 1871 until 1978.

Now it is currently operated as a museum by the McDonald County Historical Society. There are 24 exhibits in the museum’s 20 rooms. It is admission-free, run by volunteers and completely supported by local donations.