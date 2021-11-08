McDonald County High School STEM students team up to improve a fellow classmate’s wheelchair

ANDERSON, Mo. — Students at McDonald County High School are working on a project to help one of their own. The students are making a classmate’s daily routine much more comfortable.

Mariah Wright is a senior at McDonald County High School. While she gets her way around in a wheel chair — it hasn’t always been comfortable. That’s because she’s lacking a key element… A headrest.

“We always strongly encourage individuals to come to us with problems that we think we can solve. It gets the students more involved, it makes it feel more real to them rather than just doing the same projects that everybody else does,” said Kamireon Douglas – McDonald County High School Mathematics And PLTW Instructor.

With the problem introduced… Students in Kamireon Douglas’ STEM class are designing 10 different headrests for Wright.

“It’s more like, you know, engineering and coming up with ideas from everybody and putting it into one just big idea to come up with something that could help somebody,” said Mya Burton – McDonald County High School Junior.

Douglas adds because it’s helping a fellow Mustang — that makes it even better.

“Things that impact people that are here who you can actually see the joy whenever they see the finished product, and see how they look at our own designs and give feedback in real time to what we’re doing, that is always an amazing experience that we can have,” said Douglas

“It’s not just some stranger out in some other school. It’s something you might feel proud of if you see it going though the hallway or something like that,” said Burton

Burton says the most challenging part of the project is designing it without wright being in the class with them. If all parts come in on time, a prototype is expected to be finished by Christmas.