McDonald County High School purchases plasma cutter

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County High School receives a new machine to help agriculture students learn high-tech skills for their futures.

The plasma cutter does many things like cut metal into shapes and symbols, and it came with a computer for students to specifically use to design their own work. It’s real-world experience McDonald County students are getting to shape their future careers.

Shawn McAllister, Agriculture Instructor, said, “They toured a few of the other schools in the area and seen that they had CNC machines and stuff like that and they thought it would be a great addition for us or for our program and all of a sudden they made it happen I mean it’s amazing.”

The McDonald County High School Foundation bought a new plasma cutter for the agriculture department. Many schools don’t have access to this type of machinery and it will give the students a more hands-on experience.

Gary Wasson, President of McDonald County Schools Foundation, said, “I’m excited you know. When I was asked to be on this board number one reason I came on I was one of those students that needed a little extra encouragement, maybe I didn’t get the best grades so all this sort of stuff they can get real life hands on experience to give them a leg up in the world I’m all for it and if we can fund it, I’ll be the first one to say yeah.”

It will help students with classroom projects like cutting out shapes from metal, making parts out of metal, and maybe even selling pieces as potential fundraisers.

“There’s so many more options for their own project you know how to personalize things and make it theirs with this machine its just going to be incredible,” said McAllister.

The department hopes that students are able to learn marketing skills to sell their pieces, too.

“You know if we can find a niche where we can put a product out there that maybe other even in our district other programs don’t have I don’t want to say the ability or they don’t have that tool to make stuff that we can make it kinda gives us a corner on the market.”

The McDonald County High School Foundation spent $30,000 on the machine. The high school received the machine earlier this week and students are already learning how to use it.