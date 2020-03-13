McDonald County High School library becomes a 1920’s style speakeasy for a day

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local high school honors young adult literature by transforming its library into a 1920’s themed speakeasy bar.

McDonald County High School honors the books nominated for a state-wide award called The Gateway Readers Award by hosting a 1920’s-theme luncheon.

Guests needed to say a password at the door to get into the library.

They enjoyed a catered lunch while being serenaded with 1920’s theme music.

Visitors were able to vote for their favorite book that was a part of the contest.

One of the 15 nominated authors came to speak about her murder-mystery called Dreamland Burning as well as talk about what it’s like to be an author.

Jennifer Latham, Author, Dreamland Burning, said, “I hadn’t really thought through how glamorous everyone would be when we got here and the library has been transformed. It looks just like a speakeasy and it’s incredible.”

Jill Williams, McDonald County High School, Librarian, said, “Our kids don’t always have an opportunity to attend something like this. To get the chance to dress up, to have a catered lunch, to see what things are like in a different world and I want to give them every opportunity that I can give them.

The winner of the Gateway contest will be announced in April 2020 and will come to McDonald County High School next school year.