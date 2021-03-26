McDonald County High School helps students prepare for jobs after graduation

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri teacher is helping students get careers right after high school.

McDonald County High School started its Jobs For America’s Graduates Program two-years ago and it’s taken off ever since. Sara Reynolds made it her goal to help her students get the success they deserve.

Giselle Dela Torre, 11 Grade, said, “I was really glade to join it because it gave me an idea of what I can do and what options I do have after and that’s something that really like stressed about like when I would think about it since I’m getting closer to graduation.”

Giselle Dela Torre is one of the students that is part of Jobs For America’s Graduates students at McDonald County High School. JAG is a career program that helps students get careers and into universities.

“I do know what I want to do– I want to go to school like I want to go to college after high school not exactly sure which college but I have an idea of what I want to do if you know what I mean. We have a lot of people come from colleges and talk to us and we talk about applying for colleges and all of that stuff.”

The big part of JAG is making sure students are out in the community and getting involved with businesses that are in the Four State Area.

“I’ve learned a lot about team work and commuitcation skills since well since I guess when we learned more about that since we started our own business here at the school. I’ve really learned about team work and I’ve learned how to do a resume for jobs and how to apply for a job. And school applications and we also like looked for apartments and stuff I’ve kinda learned how to do that in a way.”

It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Sara Reynolds who is a JAG specialist at the school.

Sara Reynolds, JAG Specialist, said, “One other thing that I really really enjoy about JAGag is once these students graduate from high school we follow them monthly for an entire year after high school so that it is my responsiblity to help and continue to support them graduation.”

Reynolds goal is to make sure all students have suceessful lives once they leave – whether there in the program or not.

“I think that — you’re gonna make me weepy — I think that the 12 months after graduation is like one of the most fullfilling things that I have done in my career. As a high school teacher thar’s the end goal I mean you want to see these kids graduate you want to see these kids successful and you don’t always make that contact.”

So far, about 30 students are a part of the JAG program and some already know what they want to do after high school. Before the pandemic, Reynolds and a few of her students were able to travel to Washington D.C. for a JAG conference and got to meet other schools going through the program.