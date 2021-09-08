McDonald County High School gets grant for JAG program

ANDERSON, Mo. — A local business is paying it forward, quite literally. We’re talking about Tyson Foods in McDonald County.

We are and they were at McDonald County High School this afternoon as part of the Tyson Food Partnership Project.

The goal is to help start students on the right career path as soon as they leave high school.

Tyson Foods awarded a ten thousand dollar check to the McDonald County JAG Program.

Jobs for America Graduates will use the money to help fund trips which often involve taking students out of the classroom.

Trips range from community service to visiting businesses in the area like Tyson Foods to help show the options the students have after graduation.

“We try to do a lot of things with JAG that are outside the school building, things that are extra like we need to go on trips, that type of thing, so this money is given to us so that we can provide these opportunity to our students that wouldn’t normally be there,” said Sara Reynolds, McDonald County JAG Instructor.

This is the third year since the program has been established in McDonald County.

Reynolds also told me this money will also help the program provide resources to students in need. This includes things like assistance in buying business attire or putting together a resume for job interviews.