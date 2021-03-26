McDonald County High School earns state award

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County High School has earned state recognition thanks to some collaboration.

It comes from the Missouri Association of School Librarians – and has been awarded to Jill Williams and Sara Pierce. Williams in the librarian at the school – Pierce teaches English.

To qualify for the award, a teacher and librarian had to work together on something that would benefit students. The two collaborated to create a book club that all students can join.

Jill Williams Librarian, said, “It’s amazing it’s, it makes me feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing as a librarian and it’s fun to work with other teachers I’m on an island I’m the only one of my kind so to be able to work with other teachers is amazing for me.”

This is the first year the school received the award – and the only one in the state of Missouri to earn it.