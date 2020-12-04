McDonald County High School develops new plan for inclement weather

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Snow days could be a thing of the past — McDonald County High School a new plan in place when the weather turns.

Logan Grab, English Teacher, said, “I do think that it’s definitely something so different from what we’ve done in the past you know we haven’t had a inclement weather day where this is something that we’ve had to do yet.”

The alternative methods of instruction plan, or AMI, gives schools in Missouri the opportunity to keep their students engaged during inclement weather. The idea is for students to be on top of their school work rather than make-up missed hours. Teachers will provide an alternative method for students to learn from home.

“One of the things that we definitely able to prepare for just for the very get-go this semester was making sure all of our classes are set up for Google Classroom and all of our students went one to one this semester so that they each have a device that they’re able to take home with them.”

Elizabeth Webster, Department Head, Special Education, said, “With special ed it’s a little different we try we try to contact the students at least twice a week providing them with packets of information or information that is been lowered in ability or the assignment has been reduced.”

Short term school closures would be due to things like severe weather, snow days, vacation, and sick days.

Angie Brewer, Principal, said, “We’re really glad to be able to continue learning for our students. We don’t want our students to be at home and not have access to their education. It’s also nice to keep the calendar in place so that we don’t have to add days to the end of the year, people can plan vacation, and trips and these like that knowing that the calendar is going to stay as is.”

“I’m really proud of all of our students and our teachers here at the high school and across the school district.”

AMI school closures will be communicated through social media, the district website, phone calls, and local news outlets.