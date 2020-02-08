McDonald County High School competing to make next food for astronauts

ANDERSON, Mo. — Some budding chefs may be sending their meals into space.

Students in the culinary arts program at McDonald County High School are competing to add a new option for future astronauts diets.

The food has to work in a zero gravity environment while meeting nutritional needs for a balanced diet.

So there are very specific goals the teens will work toward.

Bob Zeek, Marshall Space Flight Center, said, “The biggest thing is the diet. We know that low calories is good. In space their nutritional box is a pretty good calorie count but a low low sodium is important, high fiber is important.”

The McDonald County team is one of 40 schools taking part in the annual NASA competition.

Past winners have included an organic harvest hash, Jamaican rice & beans, and butternut squash puree.