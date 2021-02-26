McDonald County Health Department working to use all vaccine doses

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Health Department is making sure all surplus doses of the covid-19 vaccine are used.

Earlier this week, the health department received several hundred doses, and administered them Tuesday and Wednesday at the Corcoran Baseball Field. The department still had vaccines left over after all appointments were done. Health workers then contacted other eligible patients, and administered the surplus vaccines so they wouldn’t go to waste.

Gregg Sweeten, Emergency Management Director, “So our Health Department Director been on top of this from the very get go that’s why we are able to get the vaccine you know it’s a great feeling to get it out to the people that really want it you know there’s a lot of scared people and so we want to be able to give these vaccines out to them so maybe help ease their minds.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination, you can call the McDonald County Health Department at 417-223-4351.