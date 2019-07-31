McDonald County graduate ranked 12th in the world for barrel racing

ANDERSON, Mo. — A recent McDonald County High School graduate is also known to be a world-ranked barrel racer.

Callie Keaton is currently ranked 12th in the world in barrel racing.

She also competes in pole bending, goat tying, and break-away roping.

Now, Keaton is getting ready to join the college rodeo team for Oklahoma State University. Her inspiration for becoming a rodeo athlete is from her uncle and cousins.

“Just going to visit them in the summer and getting to ride their horses and hanging out with them really sparked my interest. That’s really what I wanted to do and I love horses” Callie Keaton, Rodeo Athlete

Keaton hopes to become a pro rodeo athlete after college.