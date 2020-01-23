McDonald County For Kids needs donations

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An organization in McDonald County has been providing nutritious food for students every weekend for the past 8 years.

But due to lack of donations, they are in need of your help.

The McDonald County For Kids program has been providing a snack pack for students every weekend.

Denisa Douthit, Southwest City Elementary Principal, said, “We have a lot of hard working parents, and that leaves a lot of students home trying to defend for themselves as far as extra meals or snacks.”

Students are able to ask for help from their principal and will be on a list to receive a backpack.

Dr. Deborah Pearson, McDonald County 4 Kids Coordinator, said, “They stay on that list until that need is met or they just continue.”

But to continue to meet students needs, the program is asking for help from the community.

“We’ve a good funding for many years but recently donations have gone down.”

The school district provides an average of 300 backpacks per week providing a variety of pre-packaged and nonperishable food.

“We try to provide a nutritional food not food like cookies and candy, we don’t send those home with our kids.”

Denisa Douthit, Southwest City Elementary Principal, said, “Granola bars, fruit cups, jello, pudding, peanut butter is also really good, it goes a long ways, kids can use it. Things that kids can fix for themselves.”

The goal is to help the student’s well-being during school hours.

“In the afternoons they may go back TO an empty house or they just need a little extra to get them through and so these snack packs provide that extra supplemental food.”

Dr. Deborah Pearson, McDonald County 4 Kids Coordinator, said, “This program is really important to keep our kids coming to school so they are not hungry, so they can think, and that while they are at school, they’re able to focus and be able to participate in school.”

If you would like to help, you may donate food to any school in the McDonald County School District.