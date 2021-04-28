McDonald County expecting growth after Bella Vista bypass completion

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Officials in McDonald County say an expansion project should lead to economic growth.

It involves the work being done on a 15-mile stretch of I-49 between Pineville and just North of Bentonville, Arkansas. McDonald County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Scott Dennis says he expects the expansion to make a huge difference.

Scott Dennis, Board Member, McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, said, “I would expect to see a lot more housing. I would expect to see a lot more businesses. I would expect to see prices of properties go up. I expect to see more services available. We’ve tried to get in front of that by providing more parks and bike parks.”

Officials say the elimination of stoplights will help ease traffic congestion to-and-from Arkansas. The expansion could also lead to new job opportunities. The project is scheduled to be finished in September.