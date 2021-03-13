McDonald County Emergency Management urging drivers to avoid high waters

MCDONALD COUNTY — McDonald County Emergency Management is warning drivers to avoid high water after they rescued four people who were swept away.

Saturday morning McDonald County Emergency Management, The Missouri Highway Patrol Water Teams, Noel, and Tiff City Fire Department rescued two vehicles that were swept away at Buffalo Creek Bridge near Tiff City.

Rescue crews say the two vehicles were completely submerged and one driver was clinging to a tree and the second driver was standing on top of his vehicle.

Later in the afternoon one vehicle with two people inside was swept into Elk River between Noel and Lanagan.

All four were rescued and no one was injured.

The McDonald County Emergency Management says if you know an area floods to find an alternative route.

Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director, says, “Definitely don’t try to go through the water because you never know what’s underneath it. We are always preaching turn around don’t drown because they don’t know what’s under there they cant see. A lot of the wash can happen and they just drive into the hole.”

He says the water rises quickly in and that’s what makes it so dangerous.