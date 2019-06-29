McDonald County damage assessment complete, officials try to get on federal declaration

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. —

McDonald County Emergency Management officials now have an idea of how much it will cost to repair damage caused by last weekend’s flood.

They will need just under $400,000 to fix roads, bridges, and city infrastructure. County officials say there is not enough damage in Newton and McDonald Counties to get a federal declaration of its own. As a result, they will have to try and get tagged on an existing declaration, meant for northern missouri.

“That’s a big help to our counties and to our cities because we don’t have the money to be able to go out and fix these roads and bridges back, you know, without some type of federal aid.” Gregg Sweeten, McDonald Co. Emergency Management Dir.

In the meantime, officials are making sure all roads and bridges are open to at least one lane of traffic, so everyone can travel through the county without any major issues.