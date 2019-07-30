McDonald County Coroner says woman’s body inside suitcase “very badly decomposed”

MCDONALD COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a dead woman is found inside of a suitcase.

The woman was found on the side of Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue in McDonald County by a local man who was bicycling.

McDonald County officials say they first saw the suitcase a week ago up in a tree, but it wasn’t until yesterday that the suitcase had fallen to the ground.

That’s when the bicyclist came across it.

They do not know how long the body has been inside the suitcase.

An identification on the body has not yet been made.

We know it’s a homicide; we just don’t know exactly at this point what has happened to this lady. The condition of the remains were very badly decomposed. William Goodwin, McDonald County Coroner

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Springfield