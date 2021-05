MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is launching a new monthly event.

Starting May 15th, the chamber will hold a Sip n Sweat. The short run around the city will take place on the second Saturday of each month at 9:00 a.m. at the coffee shop on 308 Harmon Street in Pineville.

It’s $10 to sign up and all proceeds go toward the student chamber of commerce scholarships. After each run, there will be free coffee and snacks at the coffee shop.