McDonald County Angel Tree Program enters 15th year

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — For 15 years now, McDonald County’s Angel Tree Program is working to not only supply Christmas gifts, but other needs as well.

Volunteers with the organization were in the Anderson Walmart today filling those needs.

Socks, shoes, underwear all being bought for local children and families in need.

Right now, they’re helping close to 80 kids, but they expect that number to grow.

Cotter Kasischke, Director Angel Tree, said, “We try to meet the needs first but right now we’re filling, angel tree itself is filling 77 bags itself and i’m sure that’ll be more by tomorrow so when you saw the shoes or the shirts, that’s 77 kids, that’s their stuff filling that cart.”

Nearly thirty volunteers help pick up items.

This Saturday, they’re serving a lunch for the families and they’ll receive the bags the organization has been working on.