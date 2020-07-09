McDonald County Amber Alert: Updated vehicle information

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing McDonald County Children.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert for 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron of Southwest City.

Authorities say they are with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez, who is the children’s non-custodial mother.

She allegedly assaulted a female who was watching the children and took them from the home.

An original suspect vehicle of a 2009 red Ford Flex was found in Stroud, Oklahoma this afternoon with the children’s grandmother inside.

The children and suspect were not in it so, a new vehicle is now added to the search.

Authorities are looking for a cream Kia Soul, with unknown Oklahoma tags.

Troopers say they are possibly on their way to Mexico, and, recent statements made by the suspect indicate the children are in danger.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 or the McDonald County’s Sheriff’s Office.