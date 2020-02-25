McDonald County Sheriff searching for person of interest

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office released information about a man which they are looking for in connection to a theft. He is known to be violent. The full release can be found below.

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s assistance in locating person of interest in theft of camper trailer.

Today, February 25th 2020, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office recovered a camper trailer that was stolen from the Grove Oklahoma area.

Person of interest is going to be Eric Don Foster. Mr. Foster was last seen in the area of Bachman Road and Bunch Road intersection, where the stolen camper was located and recovered.

Foster is known to be violent. If located, do not approach or attempt to detain.

Anyone with information on Mr. Foster’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 417-223-4318, or your local law enforcement agency.