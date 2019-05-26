McCauley Catholic High School student, Ethan Price, spoke to the community today about World War I

Carthage, Mo - One high school student educates Four State residents with World War I history at the Powers Museum in Carthage.

McAuley Catholic High School student, Ethan Price, spoke to the community today about World War I French General, Marshall Phillippe Petain.

His speech stems from competing in National History Day, retelling Petain's triumph and tragic legacy of stopping the German invasion and heading the Nazi collaboration.

It earned him an invitation to the state competition.

Price is grateful for the opportunity to inform the public about important world history.

"It's really weird because I mean most of the people I guarantee are going to come in here are probably as old as my dad and it really is a nice thing to have happen because I've always wanted to be a historian. I've always wanted to even be a history teacher at some point." says Ethan Price, Speaker

Price who will only be a junior high school student next year, says he looks forward to competiting in National History Day again in the future.

