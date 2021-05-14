McAuley seniors take part in “Warrior Walk”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some high school seniors in Joplin took a walk down memory lane today.

They’re seniors at “McAuley High School.” They were greeted to a standing ovation by current students at “St. Mary’s Elementary.” All part of the annual “Warrior Walk” for McAuley seniors.

Most of them attended the old “St. Mary’s” building – which was destroyed by the tornado in 2011.

Their walk also gave them a chance to see, and visit with, some of their old teachers.

Thomas Black, McAuley Catholic High School senior:

“Kind of made me feel like a kid again, i don’t know, kind of one of those things you have mixed emotions about, you’re happy that you’re graduating but then you kind of think back about how you were a little kid and all that good stuff, it’s one of those moments that’s bitter sweet.”

Dr. Emily Yoakam, Principal, McAuley Catholic High School

“Every year it’s important that we highlight our students and have the opportunity to share their successes, uh congratulate them.”

The seniors were in the 2nd grade the year the old elementary school, and adjoining church, were destroyed.