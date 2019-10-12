McAuley senior class obeys orders of underclassmen for annual servant day

It’s usually seniors that rule the roost in high school, but not today. It was the other way around today at McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin.

The reason was the annual Senior Servant Day.

As part of the event, under classmen pay a nominal fee to get seniors to take orders from them. That means making seniors dress up in costumes of their own choice, which is what freshman Joe Staton did to senior Jacob Price.

“It’s a one-piece dinosaur costume, and I also dyed his hair green to go with the costume, Station explained. “It was a lot of fun because you get to like mess with the seniors who mess with you throughout the day, so it’s a good way to kind of get back at them.”

The event is a senior class fundraiser that brought in $500. Many of the seniors also took their underclassmen out to breakfast.