McAuley Catholic High School hosts mum sale fundraiser for their sports program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some students in Joplin are getting a lesson in fundraising — and botany.

Students in Joplin Area Catholic Schools have been selling mums this fall to raise money for the system’s sports program. Thursday morning, hundreds of the fall flora favorites were delivered to the McAuley Campus.

“Last year we sold 928, and this year we have grown and ordered a thousand, five hundred and four, we still have some available left to sell but we are getting close to being sold out,” said Ryan Taffner, Mum Fundraiser Co-Chair.

Students not only went out and sold plants ahead of time, they also helped load them into the McAuley cafeteria, and will be delivering that as well.

The plants sell for 20 dollars a piece. You can order them by calling McAuley Catholic High School at 417-624-9320 or 417-439-9650.