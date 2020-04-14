Mayor Jordan proclaims April 13 as “Officer Stephen Carr 413 day”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mayor Lioneld Jordan proclaims April 13 as “Officer Stephen Carr 413 day” in Fayetteville.

413 was the late Officer Carr’s badge number.

Last December, Officer Carr was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Fayetteville Police Department had big plans to honor him today, but due to the pandemic, plans have changed.

The police department posted challenges on its social media pages that you can participate in to honor the fallen officer.

“Officer Carr badge 413 served his community and fellow officers with pride, bravery, and dedication. may he rest peacefully knowing that he is greatly loved and will never be forgotten,” Mayor Jordan said.

If you participate in the challenges on the department’s Facebook page, be sure to tag the Fayetteville police department.