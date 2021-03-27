Mattresses were on display in the school’s gym for a unique fundraiser to help Southeast Kansas students

ERIE, Kan. — An organization is holding a unique fundraiser to help students in one Southeast Kansas community.

Custom Fundraising Solutions held their Third Annual Mattress Fundraiser for Erie High School, sophomores, Saturday.

The funds are raised for the student’s projects, junior prom and graduation.

The mattresses were on display in the school’s gym, with 20 different name brand manufacturers available.

Also on sale were accessories like pillows, sheets and blankets.

Terri Costin, Custom Fundraising Solutions Owner, says, “Everything’s done by word of mouth from the students and their parents to invite people to come out to the event so that they know they’re getting a great quality product, but in addition, they’re also able to support the kids and the program that the kids are involved in.”

Over $10,000 has been raised for Erie sophomores over the last two years.

Custom fundraising solutions has raised close to $500,000 for Kansas schools since 2016.