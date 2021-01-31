Matthew Kasper to fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy

MISSOURI — Govenor Mike Parson appoints a new associate judge in Missouri.

Matthew Kasper of the 39th Judicial Circuit will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the honorable Robert George.

Mr. Kasper is from Mount Vernon and currently serves as the assistant prosecuting attorney for Lawrence County.

He holds a degree in History and Political Science from Arkansas Tech University and a Master’s Degree in Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Mr. Kasper earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law.