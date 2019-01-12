Maternal deserts: a major problem in Oklahoma

Recent studies show maternity deserts have become a major problem in Oklahoma.

Maternal deserts is among many issues facing the state of Oklahoma. They're often found in rural areas, which are not fully equipped with enough health care providers or hospitals for pregnant women. The March of Dimes reports more than half of Oklahoma counties don't have enough OB?GYN's to deal with the demand of the prenatal healthcare field.

"It's very difficult to get providers out there in a general sense, but certainly from an OB or even women's health standpoint it's much more difficult one has to deal with the cost and the resources,” says Dr. Jaquita Snyder, Family Physician Mercy Clinic Family Medicine.

Mercy Clinic Family Physician Dr. Jaquita Snyder adds rural hospitals can't keep up with the latest technologies, and therefore patients have to travel to get the services they need which can be detrimental to the patient. Snyder adds local family physicians can still provide care but it's not as sufficient as seeing a specialist.

"Worrying about what kind of prenatal care that the mom's are getting are the babies going to be sick when their born because of the lack of prenatal care because they can't get to the doctor. What about the babies themselves, do they get the immunizations because there's the lack of follow up care because the providers aren't there,” says Dr. Jaquita Snyder.

Snyder adds there are some measures that have been taken to improve maternal deserts in the state, however there is still work to be done.

“They need to make sure that when they are voting and they are choosing people for the legislature that they vote in people that can help them out. make sure they voice their opinions we don't have the right access to care we don't have enough access to care,” says Dr. Snyder.