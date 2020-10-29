Mass Depot opens new brick and mortar location

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Newton County couple is going back into the brick and mortar sales business. And this time, they’re hoping for an even better outcome.

What started out as a two person company in Joplin back in 2009, is now a 40 employee operation that encompasses nearly 90,000 square feet of warehouse space in Newton County. But until now, there was only one way for local customers to buy products sold at Mass Depot, near Crowder College in Neosho, and that was online.

Shane Smith, Mass Depot Co-owner, said, “We carry a wide variety of name brand tools, Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, we also carry lots of power sports products, we manufacture our own line of ATV tires, we sell Kenda tires, Pirelli motorcycle tires, we sell golf cart tires, trailer tires.”

So why open a store front when you can already purchase all these products online?

Tim Hooper, Customer, said, “I’m an impulse buyer and when I buy something, I want it now, so waiting online is kind of hard for me to do, so being able to come up here and get with Shane and everybody and learn about the tools and everything, it’s a great benefit for us.”

“Best prices possible in Neosho, we already the lowest price on Ebay, Amazon, and Walmart, and you could come here right to our store and get an even better price, so it’s a good way for the local community to get good deals,” said Smith.

Smith says he and his wife had a bad experience the last time they had a store front, but they’re hoping it will turn out better this time.

“So back in 2011 we had a storefront in Joplin on 7th Street, and when the Joplin tornado hit, our store was sparred but that night our store got looted and we lost almost everything, and at that point E-Com was already doing well so we decided to close the brick and mortar and just focus on E-Commerce, so it’s been a few years since we’ve done it but I think we still have it in us.”

The Mass Depot showroom is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. The company is also an Amazon Prime Retailer.