Masks required for USD-250 Pittsburg Community Schools

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) – Masks will be required at the start of school in Pittsburg, Kansas.

In a letter to the school district, Superintendent Richard Proffitt says administrators had hoped the ’21-’22 school year could start under normal operations, but COVID numbers are rising and the “necessary” steps needed to be taken.

The school year will start in “Mode B,” which indicates COVID restrictions.

All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks.

Cleaning facilities regularly and thorough hand washing will be emphasized.

This Mode is in effect until October 1, 2021.

USD-250 will stay in contact with the Crawford County Health Department and re-evaluate every two weeks.

Read the full letter from the USD-250 Superintendent: