Masks now optional for McDonald County schools

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Masks are now optional for both students and staff at all schools in the McDonald County R-1 School District.

The school board made their decision at their Thursday night meeting.

Parents and volunteers will also be allowed on school campuses and in school buildings.

School board members also decided to do away with screening protocols, like temperature checks.

Additionally, field trips will be a possibility again.

In a statement, the district says: