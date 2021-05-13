Masks now optional for McDonald County schools

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Masks are now optional for both students and staff at all schools in the McDonald County R-1 School District.
The school board made their decision at their Thursday night meeting.
Parents and volunteers will also be allowed on school campuses and in school buildings.
School board members also decided to do away with screening protocols, like temperature checks.
Additionally, field trips will be a possibility again.
In a statement, the district says:
Board members did stress that lifting these restrictions, in particular releasing the mask mandate, could potentially result in an increase number of students excluded from school in cases where students were exposed to a COVID positive individual on campus. The school will continue to keep accurate seating chart documentation and work closely with the McDonald County Health Department to monitor the COVID impact on students and staff. If the COVID numbers increase significantly, the school administration in conjunction with the school board could reverse these decisions as needed to protect the health of students and staff.McDonald County R-1 School District