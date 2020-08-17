Mask Mandate is almost up in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s mask mandate is set to expire on Monday at 11:59 P.M.

At Monday Night’s City Council meeting, a number of citizens plan to speak before the council about the effects they believe the mask mandate has had on the community.

The mask mandate went into effect July 11 and has garnered support from some and opposition from others.

At least 7 citizens are expected to speak Monday Night and one citizen says when she goes before the council she wants the council to leave the decision to wear up to citizens.

Abbie Covington, Joplin Resident, says, “A lot of people have said to me, hey it’s just a mask. Why is that..just put on a mask, you know it’s not that big of a deal. And i would agree with that, it’s not necessarily that big of a deal. But the idea that the government can take an inconclusive science and tell us what we should wear, make medical decisions for us, that’s really what we’re addressing here.”

The meeting starts at 6 P.M., on the Fifth Floor of the Council Chambers.