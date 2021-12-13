Mask donation to Joplin’s FTC worth $23,000

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A large donation to Franklin Tech is serving double-duty for students.

Company officials with Leggett and Platt donated around 900 KN-95 respirators and filters for students in programs that need the masks.

They’ll protect students from COVID, but especially the harmful fumes that can be associated with the program they’re studying.

At the start of the pandemic, the school donated their masks to medical professionals when there was a shortage, so to get this donation in-return is a full-circle moment.

“They will be used for our automotive technology and auto collision or collision classes that will be used for the high school students as well as high school students from surrounding communities and our adult education programs at night,” says Michelle Steverson, Franklin Tech Adult Education Resource Assistant.

The masks equal about a $23,000 donation.