Martin Luther Christian School picks up the pieces after falling victim to cyber attack

An area school has become the target of hackers.

Principal Jeremy Schamber says Martin Luther Christian School in Joplin was hit by hackers a couple of weeks ago.

Schamber says the cyber attack took out the school’s server and some of the computers. He says no student or parental personal information was compromised, but he’s not sure about employee information. He says it will cost the preschool through 8th grade facility about $5,000 to replace the software that was wiped out.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation to help cover that cost, you can call Martin Luther Christian School in Joplin at (417)624-1403 ext. 4.