KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new name in the race for the fourth congressional district seat in Missouri.

Mark Alford is a former news anchor at our sister-station, WDAF-TV, in Kansas City. He made the announcement today and will run as a Republican.

That congressional seat will be open since Vicky Hartzler is running for US Senate. Joining Alford are Democrat Jeff Leathers — and Republicans, Kalena Bruce, Sara Walsh and Taylor Burks.