Marionville man pleads guilty to murder; gets 25-year prison sentence

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KOLR) – 42-year-old Bobby Ficklin pleaded guilty Monday, February 11, 2020 to the murder of Korrina Fisher.

Ficklin’s plea resulted in a first-degree murder conviction and a 25-year prison sentence.

Ficklin, originally from Marionville, told authorities he and Fisher were arguing when he grabbed her by the throat and choked her.

The argument started late in the evening on October 1, 2019 and continued into the morning house on October 2, 2019.