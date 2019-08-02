Marian Days kicks off in Carthage, bringing thousands to town

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Thousands of people flock to Carthage for one of the largest Catholic celebrations in the country.

Marian Days begins Thursday night at the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer. 50,000 visitors have the choice of attending masses, workshops, and entertainment. This weekend focuses on sharing Vietnamese culture with food vendors and gift shops, but also building the strength of the community, families, and faith.

“It’s been a blessing that’s all we have to say. This is our 42nd year doing this and it just seems every year people just keep on coming and coming and truthfully I mean we don’t do that much advertising, people just come.” Timothy Tran, Father of Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer

Marian Days will conclude Sunday morning with a mass and closing ceremony.