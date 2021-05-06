Marian Days cancelled

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The covid pandemic takes a toll on the Four States biggest festival for the second year in a row.

The Congregation for the Mother of the Redeemer has cancelled the 2021 Marian Days celebration. It was tentatively scheduled for early August, but concerns that not enough festival goers would be vaccinated prompted the decision.

It’s estimated that more than 70,000 people attend the annual event. The fathers also cancelled Marian Days last year, marking a two year break in more than 40 years of hosting the event.