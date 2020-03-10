Marchbanks sentenced to life plus 50 years

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man will go to prison for the rest of his life in connection to a 2016 murder.

62 year old Ricky Marchbanks was sentenced to both life in prison without the possibility of parole. As well as an additional 50 years in prison.

The judge handed down the sentence for convictions of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the Carthage killing.

It happened four years ago when police were called to a home on the East side of Carthage about an argument between two neighbors.

Marchbanks was accused of shooting Jeremy Neeper, who died from his injuries.

Authorities say he admitted to the crime.

A defense attorney had asked the judge for a new trial, a motion which was overruled.