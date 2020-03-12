March O’ the Kidney Event Cancelled Due to Public Health Concern

JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Health System announced the cancellation of the March O’ the Kidney, which was planned for March 14, 2020, at Northpark Mall. After careful consideration and study of information from the Centers for Disease Control about the current coronavirus, Freeman Health System made the difficult decision to cancel. The health and safety of our patients, their families and our staff are our top priorities.

March O’ the Kidney is a one-mile walk at Northpark Mall designed to raise awareness about kidney disease and to raise money for our Freeman Dialysis Fund. Many dialysis patients undergo treatment three to four hours, three times a week, which can interfere with their ability to work, making it difficult to pay for medical expenses, proper nutrition and transportation to transplant appointments.

Memory boards to honor a loved one will be available to sign at Freeman East Dialysis and Freeman Outpatient Dialysis Center in Webb City. Planned raffles of donated items will be conducted online, where supporters can also find a link to Donor Drive where they can financially support the Freeman Dialysis Fund.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are causes of kidney disease, which impacts 37 million people in the United States or one in seven adults. Chronic kidney disease does damage to the kidneys and decreases their ability to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. For some people, that’s when dialysis is necessary. Dialysis artificially removes waste products and extra fluid from your blood when your kidneys can no longer do so. It’s a lifesaving treatment as kidney disease increases your risk of having heart and blood vessel disease.

If anyone has questions, they can contact Kennedy Thomas at krthomas@freemanhealth.com or 417.347.4629.