Maple Leaf Parade held today in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — This morning hundreds of people came out for the 54th Annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage.

The Official Maple Leaf Parade was cancelled more than a month ago because of the pandemic — but today they held a mini celebration.

Its called the Maple Leaf City Mini Celebration Parade and was put together by Carthage business owner Cherry Babcock and a group of other residents.

People who attended the parade say they were happy it wasn’t canceled.

James Rissman, says, “We’re happy that they had it crazy year and everything its good to have that little bit of normalcy and make kids feel normal and have fun.”

Toni Diggs, says, “I’m so glad that the parade got to continue this year its not like its been in the years past, but we hope in the future to go back to finding someone’s house to take breakfast to and spending the whole day there together its so much awesome fun.”

In the Carthage Square, there was also the maple leaf arts and crafts fair.

They had vendors.. food trucks.. games and pony rides for the kids.