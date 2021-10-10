CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was a doggone good time in Carthage for a unique fundraiser.

Saturday afternoon the Maple Leaf Dog Show and Adoption Event and chili cookoff were held in Central Park.

Awards were given to the best owner and pet look alike, best tail wag and the best chili.

All the funds raised from the events are benefitting the Carthage Humane Society.

“I mean who doesn’t love to show off their fur baby? Right so this is an opportunity of course you’ve got all of the dogs and their owners who come to take part in the contest, but people bring their animals to be part of sort of the buzz here in the park. It’s a lot of fun people come from all over,” said Neely Myers from the Carthage Chamber.

The Carthage Humane Society also brought out adoptable animals to find their forever home.

There are several more Maple Leaf events leading up to Saturday morning’s parade.

