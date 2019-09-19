Maple Leaf 2019 shirts officially on sale

Carthage is home to one of the biggest fall events in the entire state of Missouri.

The 53rd Annual Maple Leaf Festival is right around the corner. But, you don’t have to wait until it starts to get the official line of short and long sleeved shirts and pullovers for the celebration. They are on sale now at Race Brothers Farm and Home Supply in Carthage.

“And when you look at the art work, you can see everything that has been done as far as everything that takes place, as far as what is with Maple Leaf, and all the community events,” explained festival co-chair Alice Chorum. “So, it’s something for everyone and it just really grabbed it — we loved it this year.”

The culmination of the festival is the parade that’s scheduled for October 19th.