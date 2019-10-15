Maple Leaf 2019 royalty named

The 53rd Annual Maple Leaf Parade in Carthage is just a few days away — and you can’t have a parade without selecting royalty for the event.

This year’s Maple Leaf Queen is Carthage High School student Samantha Benhumea, who hopes to study biology in college and eventually become a pedicatrician. The rest of her court is made up of Emily Egger, who plans to study agriculture at College of the Ozarks, and Taylor Jones, who plans to go to Missouri Southern and study pre-med.

You can see all three in person at the Maple Leaf Parade which starts at 9 am this Saturday morning and will be broadcasted live on KSN.