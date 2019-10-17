Maple Leaf 2019 is finally here with long-lived traditions and new events

It’s time for the Maple Leaf Festival. And while you may be looking forward to the parade this weekend, there’s a lot more you can do than watch the floats go by.

“I love coming to the parade, the parade is so much fun,” explained Carthage resident Brenda Kaiser. :And the family get together for lunch — sometimes we eat up here on the square and then of course, the craft show and all the fun stuff there is to do up on the square.”

The annual Maple Leaf Festival means a long list of events to look forward to – many of them happening in the next few days.

“Lip sync, everybody loves the lip sync,” explained event coordinator Alice Chorum.

That’s on Thursday, along with the Plein Air Paintout.

“If you come up around the square,you’re going to see the artists that are doing all their wonderful work. Friday starts brats on the square, everybody loves brats on the square, Chorum added.

The end of the work week also features the annual pie contest, a 5Krace and cruise night. Then, Saturday has more than a dozen events, like a pancake feed, kid’s corner, and tractor show.

“We have a marching band performance, which is at the high school,” Chorum continued.

And of course, the parade – something you should plan for an early start.

“5:00 a.m. especially up here around the square – they’re going to be here very, very early,” said Chorum. “So to get a good spot, you need to get here early – and traffic is going to be a little bit difficult.”

Saturday will also see a first-ever all school reunion dance for Carthage alumni starting at 7:00 at Memorial Hall.

It’s the newest way to connect in what’s become a tradition for the Maple Leaf City.

“It’s a high school reunion, family reunion, it’s just old home week here – if you’re born and rsied in this town, everybody comes back for it,” said Chorum.

Later Wednesday night, there’s the Maple Leaf Night of Praise. That’s from 7 to 8 pm at Fairview Christian Church.