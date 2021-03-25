Many restaurants in need of employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — A slew of businesses are looking for help right now. Among them – restaurants.

Go to many Four State restaurants, like the Joplin location of Granny Shaffer’s and you’ll see one of these in the window.

Steve Shaffer has run this restaurant for 30 years and says it’s never been harder to find good help than right now. And he’s lucky to have faithful employees like Aimee Patton that stuck with him during two separate shut downs.

Aimee Patton, Restaurant Employee, said, “Not really, I just had faith we’d upon our doors back up rather quickly and resume duties as usual, Steve’s one of those bosses you just don’t want to leave, he’s, he’s a great person, he’s good to us so it’s worth sticking around.”

Many establishments, nationwide, have lost employees since the start of the pandemic. And now that many have reopened, owners say it’s been tough for them to fill the spots left vacant when their former employees had to find other jobs to make ends meet.

But Steve Shaffer says the problem of not having enough employees actually goes back much further than Covid.

“It was pre-Covid, it was getting more difficult for approximately the last four years and obviously last year was an entirely different game,” said Shaffer.

He would love to add to his workforce and he wishes he could find more people like Patton, who stuck with him while his doors were closed. Shaffer says business is trending upward and hopes it stays that way. It worked out well for Patton too, not having to start all over for scratch for some new employer.

“I’m very glad to see our customers come back in, a lot of them are older and it’s nice to see those familiar faces that nothing happened to them while we were out,” said Patton.