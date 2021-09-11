DIAMOND, Mo. — Many people were out at George Washington Carver National Monument Saturday for the 34th annual Prairie Day event.

This year’s event featured live music, a presentation from guest author Dr. John H. Pickle, Jr., a wildflower walk, guided tours, junior ranger activities and trail talks.

This event has been a staple for the monument, and a big opportunity for the community to learn about George Washington Carver’s upbringing.

Diane Eilenstein – Prairie Day Event Coordinator, says, “Prairie Day is an annual special event that’s meant to remind everyone what life may have been like here during the late 1800’s when George Washington Carver was a baby and a child here. He grew up here to be about age 10 or 12. And it’s also just about lifestyles and skills of that time period.”

Eilenstein hopes to make next year’s Prairie Day even bigger for the event’s 35th anniversary.