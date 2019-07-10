Many pay their final respects to Duenweg Fire Chief

DUENWEG, Mo. — Emergency personnel and residents mourn the loss of the late Duenweg Fire Chief Allyn Reding.

Numerous fire departments have stepped up to help cover Duenweg’s calls for service as they take time off.

Willard Fire Department is one of them.

They’ve allowed the department to take time off Monday evening and Tuesday.

“The district still has to be manned, you’re still going to take medical calls and it’s our honor to be down in duenweg today to answer the call while the funeral services are going on,” says Ken Scott, Willard Fire Chief.

Allyn Reding’s funeral service was held at Lifepoint Pentecostal Church at 10:00 am Tuesday.

Following the service, he took his last ride through town.

Community memebers, fire fighters, law enforcement and medical personel were lining the streets saying their final goodbyes.

More than 20 fire trucks from across the area were in the procession.